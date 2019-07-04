'There are some lovely people about': Ivy searches for kind-hearted couple who rescued her after mobility scooter broke down

A pensioner whose mobility scooter broke down in Northampton has thanked the "lovely young man and his girfriend" who helped her get home.

Ivy Crane now wants to trace the couple who helped her.

"I was going out in my mobility scooter on Saturday [June 29]. I got as far as the Hope Centre and it went dead on me," Ivy told the Chron.

Ivy lives about a mile from where her mobility scooter broke down and would not have been able to walk home.

"I didn't know what to do, but a lovely young man and his girlfriend helped me. The man pushed me all the way home."

"So whoever you two lovely people were, I thank you so much. There are some lovely people about," she added.

If you are the couple involved, or know who they are, call the newsdesk on 01604 467033.