The weirdest shapes and sizes to ever grace our skies ahead of Northampton Balloon Festival 2019

Many residents fondly remember the old Northampton Balloon Festival, where hot air balloons of all designs would take off across the town.

Today, the event is survived by the Northampton Town Festival, which still has tethered balloons on the Racecourse for visitors to enjoy. But many people still miss the sight of crazy designs floating above the town...

But for now, we've flicked through the Chron's archive and pulled out these pictures of some of the daftest, impressive, most perplexing balloons to every grace Northampton's skies across the years.

1. Panasonic battery - 2013 Duracell just can't compare.

2. Bertie Bassett - 2007 Something of an iconic picture from the 2007 festival. He really does do all sorts...

3. The Ladybird - 2014 A repeat favourite at nearly every year's festival.

4. Ricoh - 2014 Ricoh makes printers. And extravagant hot air balloons, apparently.

