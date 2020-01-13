The unusual fundraising event Northampton's Hope Centre is hosting that will make you grimace

The Hope Centre in Northampton is on the lookout for people to take part in a new fundraising event that is sure to make you squirm.

If you have ever accidentally stepped on a piece of Lego you will understand the excruciating pain it causes and the anger aimed at whoever left the brick where it should not be.

How do you normally cope with the pain of accidentally standing on Lego?

Now you could get your revenge on whoever inflicted that pain on you.

The homelessness charity is hosting a Lego walk event, where you, or whoever you nominate, will walk barefoot on a tub full of the building bricks in a bid to raise much-needed cash.

The event is from10am and 5pm at Delapre Abbey on Saturday, February 29.

Entry is £10 per person for adults and £5 per person for children while the Hope Centre asks for a minimum of £40 sponsorship.

For more information or to book yourself or someone else onto the event, contact the charity on 01604 214300 or tanya@northamptonhopecentre.org.uk.