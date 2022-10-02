A royal residence belonging to Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, in East Northamptonshire has gone on the market.

Barnwell Manor has gone up for sale with a price tag of £4.75m.

The Duke – the late Queen’s first cousin – currently lives in a taxpayer-funded home in the grounds of Kensington Palace and the grand Northamptonshire country residence is now surplus to his requirements. He and his family moved out in 1995 after it reportedly became too expensive to run. Since that time, it has been home to an antiques firm.

Now the home and its grounds have been placed on the market with Savills estate agents.

It has eight principal bedrooms and five bathrooms and the ruined Barnwell Castle in its grounds.

The listing details 17th century panelling with an ornately plastered ceiling, a dual-aspect library, solid wooden floors, impressive panelling, cornicing and period fireplaces, along with southerly views of the gardens and parkland.

The dining room has a full width bow windowed gable, the sitting room, to the left, 18th century style Bolection moulded panelling and the drawing room, far left with noted 20th Century panelling.

You can find out more by visiting the listing on Rightmove.

1. Barnwell Manor Beautiful cornicing adorns the ceilings of the manor house Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Barnwell Manor The dining room has a full width bow windowed gable Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Barnwell Manor A Grade-I castle built by Henry VII sits in the grounds Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Barnwell Manor The home has three principal reception rooms Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales