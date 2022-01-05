A Northampton charity has launched its second abseil of the National Lift Tower following on from the success of the event last year.

The Lewis Foundation hosted the fundraiser for the first time in July last year when 20 supporters abseiled down the 127 metre high Lift Tower.

The team raised a whopping £6,908, which was used to keep supporting the charity’s aim to deliver gifts to cancer patients in hospitals across the region, which they have been doing since the charity was formed in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine Lewis abseiling last year.

Now the charity is planning round two of the fundraiser with 20 spaces available on September 17 this year for another team to take on the challenge.

Co-founder, Lorraine Lewis, said: “The National Lift Tower is a recognised landmark in our town, so it was a fantastic opportunity to use it as a way to raise funds for The Lewis Foundation.

“The 20 people who came to abseil to raise money for our charity did it for various reasons such as remembering a loved one, wanting to give back to others because either themselves or a loved one had been on the receiving end of our work or to tick off a bucket list item.

“We all came together to cheer each other down the tower and raise money for The Lewis Foundation.

Lee Lewis abseiling last year.

“For everyone abseiling down the tower in 2021, it was a huge achievement and incredible experience for everyone who took part.

“The team last year raised almost £7000, which would fund over 1900 of our gift packs for cancer patients in hospital.

“We are really looking forward to doing this again in 2022.

“Our charity relies on fundraising and donations.

“Events like this enable the community to come together to raise funds for our work so we can continue to support others during their cancer journey and make people's day a little brighter.”

Participants can abseil for The Lewis Foundation for free, if they raise a minimum of £200 (excluding gift aid).

Each participant will also receive a free charity T-Shirt included to abseil in.