A Northampton charity that brings festive comfort and cheer to adult cancer patients is looking for companies and individuals to sponsor their surprise Christmas hampers.

The Lewis Foundation – which provides free gifts and support packs to adult cancer patients all year round – will be delivering hampers as a surprise to people's homes in the lead up to Christmas, for the fifth year in a row.

More than 40 businesses and individuals have sponsored hampers that will be hand delivered from the end of November, and packed full of festive treats from the likes of Waitrose and Marks & Spencer.

Lee and Lorraine Lewis handing out a Christmas hamper.

The Lewis Foundation’s co-founders, Lorraine and Lee Lewis, from Upton, are now on the lookout for more sponsors.

Lorraine said: “The people that we deliver the Christmas hampers to are always really surprised and can get very emotional.

“A lot of patients say that they can’t afford things like hampers at Christmas, so they are always very grateful and happy to receive them.

“They can never believe that the hampers are free.”

Each hamper contains things like Christmas puddings, mince pies and Prosecco, and costs £35.

Last year during the pandemic, Lorraine and Lee with their small team of volunteers delivered 121 hampers to hospitals.

This will be The Lewis Foundation’s fifth Christmas hamper campaign to patients in all the areas that the charity delivers to hospitals in including Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

In return for sponsoring a hamper, local companies can get their business logo and a message put on the hamper, and their details will also be shared on social media and on the Lewis Foundation website.

The founders will need to receive any sponsorship by November 12 to have enough time to order the items.