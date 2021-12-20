A Northampton-based charity has delivered a record number of festive hampers to adult cancer patients to bring them smiles and comfort.

The Lewis Foundation provides free gifts and support packs to those receiving treatment in 14 Midlands hospitals all year round, but also gives surprise hampers to cancer patients at their homes and in hospitals in the lead up to Christmas.

Thanks to the generosity and support of 19 local businesses and individuals, this year the charity has delivered a record 195 hampers, smashing their previous highest number of 121 in 2020.

Co-founders Lee and Lorraine Lewis.

Co-founders Lorraine and Lee Lewis started hand delivering the hampers – which contain Christmas puddings, mince pies, prosecco and other treats – in November, with help from a team of volunteers, including social media influencer Louise Pentland.

Lorraine said: “We have had an amazing response this year for our calls for cancer patients to be nominated to receive a hamper and also from individuals and businesses to sponsor a hamper, which has led to us delivering an incredible 195 hampers.

“The feedback we have received from the patients and their families has been wonderful, and we hope that it helps to bring them some comfort and joy at Christmas.”

Amanda Robertson from Bugbrooke was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and received a surprise hamper in December.

Amanda Robertson with her hamper.

She added: “We are so grateful to The Lewis Foundation for the Christmas hamper, I was taken aback and so surprised to receive it.

“It’s such a kind gift and really does make a massive difference to people who are undergoing operations and treatments at this time of year.”

All the home deliveries have now been made, and the final hampers will be delivered in the week before Christmas by nurses in hospitals.