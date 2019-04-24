The faces and stories of Northampton's runners taking on the London Marathon this weekend

Thousands of runners will be put through their paces at the London Marathon this weekend and will raise millions for charity as they go.

Here are just 10 stories from Northampton's own hopeful athletes and who they will be thinking of as they measure out the miles on Sunday. Next to each story is a link to their fundraising page where you can donate or find out more about what running the marathon means to them.

1. Lisa Garrard Lisa Garrard, 51, from East Hunsbury, will run for Blind Veterans UK in memory of her uncle Arthur Powell, who was a prisoner of war in Japan in WWII. She is training with the help of her local spin class! - https://bit.ly/2DpcbRl jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Mathew Rowcliffe and his brother Huw Mathew Rowcliffe, 24, who will run for Team RNIB. He was diagnosed with the hereditary disease Leber's in 2015 that affects his sight - but now he runs marathons with his brother Huw as a guide - https://bit.ly/2GrZBSm jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Ben Adams, pictured with wife Kat Ben Adams, pictured with wife Kat, who will run for MIND in memory of Les, his father and landlord of the White Horse pub in Silverstone. Ben wants more people to talk about what they're going through - https://bit.ly/2USquIU jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Eric Pratt Eric Pratt, 33, who will run for children's cancer charity CLIC Sargent in memory of his little sister Rosie. She died in 2016 on the very same day she was diagnosed with cancer - https://bit.ly/2UuVOss jpimedia Buy a Photo

