The Cultural Quarter puts on a show: Northampton shops go head-to-head for Christmas window displays 2019

Northampton BID's annual competition is back for a second year to reward the best dressed shop window in the town.

Stores across the town centre have decked the halls to give customers a festive how during their Christmas shopping and now it's time to vote for your favourite.

The Chronicle & Echo and photographer Kirsty Edmonds has put together a three galleries to show you all of the festive shop windows from across the town.

You can vote for your favourite by visiting the Northampton BID Facebook Page and "Liking" the the best of the best. The most liked shop windows from each of Northampton's five districts will be rewarded, and an overall winner will then be named the best in Northampton!

This gallery below features the shops of the "Cultural Quarter" district - made up of George Row, St Giles Street, Derngate, Guildhall and The Ridings.

Visit The Northampton BID Facebook page to vote for your favourite now!

The deadline to vote is 9am on December 17.

Berties Clothing - Derngate

Montague Jeffery - St Giles Street Jonathan Williams at Montague Jeffery, St Giles Street

78 Derngate Liz Jansson at 78 Derngate

MOOCH - St Giles Street Angela Mason at MOOCH, St Giles Street

