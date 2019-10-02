'The Corner House' returns to Northampton town centre - but it will not be a pop-up pub this time

Rumours that a pop-up pub could be permanently returning to Northampton town centre are 'sadly untrue', a spokesman has said.

New signs at a former hair salon in Northampton town centre sparked talk this week that a pop-up pub would become a permanent addition to the town.

'The Corner House' is returning to Northampton - but not as a pop-up pub, as some have speculated.

Over the Christmas weeks in 2018, a former hair salon at the corner of Derngate and St Giles Street briefly opened as a craft-ale bar.

"The Corner House" was a joint venture by town brewers Phipps NBC, Saxby's Cider and Three Hills Brewing for the festive period.

The pub closed soon after in January - but a new "Corner House" sign that went up on the site of the former hair salon this week brought speculation that the bar would return as a permanent feature.

However, the Chronicle & Echo can now confirm the property will not be returning as a pub.

A spokesman for Phipps NBC confirmed the rumours were 'sadly untrue' and that they had no part in the renovations taking place at the top of Derngate.

Instead, the corner of St Giles Street and Derngate will reopen as the home of Horts Estate Agents, which will be relocating to the building from Bridge Street.

Adam Wellesley, owner of Horts Estate Agents, told the Chron: "We will be relocating to our new home at the top of Derngate by October 14.

"In many ways, we'll be putting the Corner House back to what it used to be. It was an estate agents for more than 20 years before it became a hair salon.

"We're very excited to move. The Cultural Quarter is the nicest part of Northampton."