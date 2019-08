We asked the Chronicle and Echo's readers to show us their cats for International Cat Day 2019. You didn't disappoint.

Cat lovers across Northampton sent in pictures of more than 100 moggies from across the town. We couldn't show all of them but here are just some of the best.

1. Elvis "Terrorising plants since 2011". ugc Buy a Photo

2. Gertie Mum Emma says her "fur baby" Gertie is only nine-weeks old. ugc Buy a Photo

3. Baby and Boo Boo and her mini-me Baby. ugc Buy a Photo

4. Milo Danielle sent us nine pictures of her "best friend Milo". We picked this one as our favourite. ugc Buy a Photo

View more