The 33 unique historic buildings, churches and venues across Northampton open to the public for free this month

The national Heritage Open Days will see 33 venues across town come to life for two days during September.

The three-day event, coordinated locally by Northampton Borough Council and run by volunteers, is a once-a-year opportunity to explore some of the town’s unique historic buildings, many of which are usually restricted or charge for entry.
This year's event, which will take place from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 September, marks 25 years since Heritage Open Days began.
Across the next nine pages see each venue which will be open to the public in Northampton.
Pre-booking is required for some of the tours and early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.
Further details about each venue can also be found on the Heritage Open Days website www.heritageopendays.org.uk

82 Derngate, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 1UH

1. 78 Derngate: The Charles Rennie Mackintosh House

St Edmunds Church, High Street, Hardingstone, NN4 6BZ

2. Church of St Edmund King and Martyr

The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton, NN1 1DE

3. The Guildhall

The Green, Kingsthorpe Village, Northampton, NN2 6QD

4. Church of St John the Baptist, Kingsthorpe

