The 33 unique historic buildings, churches and venues across Northampton open to the public for free this month

The three-day event, coordinated locally by Northampton Borough Council and run by volunteers, is a once-a-year opportunity to explore some of the town’s unique historic buildings, many of which are usually restricted or charge for entry.
This year's event, which will take place from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 September, marks 25 years since Heritage Open Days began.
Across the next nine pages see each venue which will be open to the public in Northampton.
Pre-booking is required for some of the tours and early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.
Further details about each venue can also be found on the Heritage Open Days website www.heritageopendays.org.uk
