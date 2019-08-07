'Thank you seems so insignificant': Northampton sisters both recovering well after kidney transplant

Two Northampton siblings have been on a 'roller coaster' of a journey recently after two life-saving kidney operations.

Hayley Cole, 42, and her sister Natasha Rogers, 44, both underwent surgery on August 1 at Leicester General Hospital - 18 years since Natasha had a heart and lung transplant for Eisenmenger syndrome.

In 2001, Natasha's life was hanging in the balance after she had been on the organ donation waiting list for seven years at Harefield Hospital for a suitable heart and lungs.

After a 10-hour operation, Natasha was finally on the road to recovery and was back at home after a 13-week stint on the wards. Although she has lived a full 18 years since the double organ transplant the anti-rejection drugs, which she has taken every day since, have had adverse side effects on the strength of her kidneys.

Following kidney damage, Natasha's younger sister Hayley stepped in to be her living donor.

Across the UK, more than 1,000 people each year donate a kidney or part of their liver while they are still alive to a relative, friend or someone they do not know.

The most commonly donated organ by a living person is a kidney. A healthy person can lead a normal life with only one functioning kidney and therefore they are able to donate the other to help someone in need of a kidney transplant. Part of a liver can also be transplanted from a living donor to help someone in need of a liver transplant.

Since the sisters successful operations last Thursday, Natasha's kidney function has gone from five per cent to 90 per cent, and the pair are recovering well.

Their father, Graham, said: "Natasha's recovery is going very well.

"She has a lot more colour in her cheeks.

"She is still getting tired in the afternoons but the kidney is working very well for her."

Both sisters will now need to take regular trips to hospital in the next six weeks to have check-ups and blood tests.

Graham added: "Hayley had the harder part of the deal and her recovery is very slow. She is still in a lot of discomfort, feels nauseous and very tired. But she is improving slowly and she has to be patient.

"We can never repay Hayley. Thank you seems so insignificant but we are more than thankful for what she's done."

"It has been a roller coaster of a journey for us having both daughters having major surgery. We have shed a lot of tears, but also had some time for laughter.

"We just pray that both will continue their recovery and that soon the pain and discomfort will be a distant memory."

