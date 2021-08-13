Tesco driver labelled "downright dangerous" for parking on busy footpath near Northampton Town Festival

Tesco says it will be reminding its drivers of the need to park carefully and considerately after show-goers had to dodge their way round this delivery van during the Northampton Town Festival.

One Chronicle & Echo reader labelled the parking "downright dangerous" after people with prams and young children had to walk into the busy Trinity Avenue going to and from the Racecourse event.

He said: "The town show was on and Trinity Avenue is a main walkway to it, yet this inconsiderate Tesco driver parked on such a way to block even a small push chair.

Our reader snapped the tesco van blocking the footpath in Trinity Avenue

"What really annoyed me was Tesco no longer have a customer service email to complain to.

"The driver's action was downright dangerous forcing people into the road with busy traffic."