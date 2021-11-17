Ten-year-old girls host impromptu cake sale to raise money for homeless people in Northampton

Beau Mclean and Mila Fyer held a cake sale on Sunday (November 14).

A pair of 10-year-old girls hosted an impromptu cake sale over the weekend in a bid to help homeless people in Northampton.

Beau Mclean and Mila Fyer were talking about how cold it was on Saturday (November 13) and how hard it must be to be homeless people in the chilly weather.

The duo decided they wanted to do something to help the homeless so organised a last minute bake sale for Sunday (November 14) after waking up at 6am to bake as many cakes as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set up outside Beau’s house in Weston Favell village, the girls sold all of their cakes as residents bought into the idea. The money raised will be donated to the Hope Centre.

Beau said: “We were playing outside and both of us were freezing.

“We were talking about how hard it must be if you were homeless at this time of year with it being so cold.

“I always ask my mum and dad to donate some money if we see a homeless person on the street and sometimes we also buy them a hot drink.

“I think it’s really important to do all I can to support people who are not in as fortunate a position as I am.

“We’ve also learned about the work the Hope Centre does at school and I really wanted to be able to support them and I love baking cakes too.”

Mila added: “Because of coronavirus we haven’t been able to do anything like this for a long time.

“My school has also taught me the struggles homeless people experience and so I really wanted to be able to raise some money for the charity, to support the brilliant work that they do.”