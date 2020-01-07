Temporary traffic lights go up at major Northampton commuter junction as part of 'Cliftonville Corridor' plans

The next step in a major roadworks plan on Wellingborough Road could mean the start of several weeks of congestion for Northampton town centre.

Temporary traffic lights are now in place at the junction of Wellingborough Road and St Edmund's Street, opposite the former St Edmund's Hospital site.

It means all traffic going either-direction on St Edmund's Street will be funnelled through a single lane.

It's being done to upgrade the traffic signals at the junction, create a 'safer' pedestrian crossing and add a real time bus information screen to the bus stop.

The new stage comes after weeks of roadworks in December to remodel Wellingborough Road to have two lanes running both east and west in a bid to cut congestion.

The works before Christmas also redesigned St Edmund's Street to have two northbound lanes - but these must now both merge to pas through the temporary traffic lights.

It comes as part of Northamptonshire County Council's £1.814m 'Cliftonville Corridor' plan to redesign the stretch of road between Wellingborough Road and Bedford Road by Summer 2020.

It will be completed in three phases, including Wellingborough Road and St Edmunds Road, then Cliftonville Road and Bedford Road, and finally Cliftonville Road, Billing Road, Alfred Street junction.

Cliftonville Road is a major access point for Northampton General Hospital's A&E and is busy with ambulances at all times of the day.