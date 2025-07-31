Teens appear in court after stabbing innocent warehouse worker in the heart on busy Northampton street

Two teenagers armed themselves with long swords and “went out together” to rob drug dealers – but ended up stabbing an innocent warehouse worker in the chest just yards from his front door, a jury at Northampton Crown Court was told on Thursday July 31.

The prosecution said the stabbing was no accident and the 29-year-old victim from Albania was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Mr Hallisey, prosecuting, told the jury: “These two went out that night, armed themselves with long swords, and went out with those swords to attempt a robbery.”

One of the accused cannot be named for legal reasons. The other, 19-year-old Aurelius Wright, of Cherry Close, Northampton, who goes by the name ‘A-Star’, is jointly charged.

Pictures from the scene the following morning.

Mr Hallisey said the attack was deliberate. “[The youth] robbed a man’s bag. Not content with that, he lunged his sword into the man’s chest, piercing his heart. A skilful surgeon and sheer luck meant the man survived. That’s why this is an attempted murder trial, not a murder trial.”

The incident happened just before 6:30pm on February 5, 2025. The victim had just finished an eight-hour shift and was dropped at the bus stop on Kingsthorpe Road, near his home on Monarch Road.

He bumped into the two defendants. Mr Hallisey said: “He was asked if he smoked cannabis. They were out that night looking for drug dealers to rob.”

“As the interaction went on, he didn’t like the way he was spoken to. He told him to leave him alone. [The youth] started giving out threats, saying ‘I will cut you. I will kill you.’ That’s the first sign of his intentions that night.”

The victim tried to walk away. “He was only a few yards from his house when [the youth] pulled out a machete.”

The jury was shown the large machete. Mr Hallisey continued: “The victim started screaming when the sword was pulled out of the trousers, calling for his brother. As he did so, the sword was plunged into his chest.”

The victim shouted for help as his attacker ran off. “He saw the other defendant on the other side of the road. Wright ran towards him and also drew an identical sword.”

The wounded man ran into Jimmy’s Premier Shop, collapsed, and staff rushed to bandage him and call an ambulance.

CCTV showed the victim running into the shop and collapsing, though the stabbing itself was hidden behind a van.

Mr Hallisey said the victim “didn’t know either of the men who stabbed him. Both had hoods up and faces covered.”

Just before the stabbing, police received a 6:29pm call from a witness who knew both defendants and had a history with them.

Mr Hallisey said: “She lives nearby. She knows these two defendants.”

The court heard that a year earlier, the pair had “cuckooed” her flat – taking it over and using it for drug dealing.

That evening, they returned: “They were banging on her flat, barged their way in,” Mr Hallisey said.

“They were out looking for drug dealers to rob. They wanted to know if there were any in the house. There weren’t any. She said she was clean now and tried to get them to leave.”

“It was because of that she saw a knife for the first time. When she told them to leave, [the youth] pulled out a blade from his right side just enough for her to see it.”

The recovered blade had plastic wrapped around the handle.

After they left, she called the police – 10 minutes before the 999 call from shop staff.

Later that night, the youth and Wright arrived at another woman’s flat with the victim’s black backpack. Mr Hallisey said the youth said: “‘I just wet him. I just wet him. I just wet him.’”

“‘Wet him’ means stabbed,” he added.

“They hoped to find a drug dealer’s stash. Instead, it was a high-vis vest and an empty lunchbox. The victim isn’t a drug dealer – he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Wright reportedly said afterwards: “Now we’ve f**ked it. Now what are we going to do?”

The stab wound was 4cm wide and 11cm deep, tearing the sac around the heart. “Remarkably, surgeons saved his life,” said Mr Hallisey.

Police arrested the youth at 10:25pm at his Northampton home. The blade was found in his bedroom. Wright was arrested at Cherry Close, and a blade was found at his home too.

In interviews, the youth gave a short statement denying stabbing anyone, then said “no comment.” Wright also said “no comment” to all questions.

The youth has admitted the stabbing, but denies attempted murder. He has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent. But Mr Hallisey said: “He didn’t just intend serious harm. He intended to kill him. He intended to do exactly what he said – kill him.”

Both defendants pleaded guilty to possession of the swords in public. They are both charged with robbery.

Mr Hallisey said the key question for the jury is motive: “Why were they out that night armed?”

He added: “They went out that night together, on a plan to rob,” calling the younger teen Wright’s “little minion.”

The trial continues.