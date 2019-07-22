Teenagers and man arrested after crashing stolen car

Police officers were called out to a collision in Kingsthorpe Hollow on Friday evening (July 19).

An incident took place in Stanhope Road at about 10.15pm when one vehicle, which had been reported stolen, crashed into another vehicle, which then hit other vehicles parked on the street.

The incident took place on Friday evening in Stanhope Road.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today confirmed three people have been arrested since.

She said: "A 19-year-old man was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and public order, a 28-year old man was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and failing to provide a specimen of breath/saliva for analysis.

"A 17-year-old girl was also arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.

"They have all been released under investigation pending further enquiries."