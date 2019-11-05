Teenager has been missing from Northampton since last week

A 17-year-old boy has been missing from Northampton for over four days.

Police are appealing for information to help find Elliott Ben-Sellem, who has been missing from Northampton since Friday, November 1, and may have travelled to Brighton in Sussex.

Elliot Ben-Sellem has been missing from Northampton since Friday.

He is described as white, 6ft, of slim/medium build with short brown hair. It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Elliott is urged to attend the nearest police station so officers can check his welfare.

Anyone who sees Elliott or knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding reference MPN1/3420/19.