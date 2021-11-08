Teenage cyclist beats off bat-wielding attacker on Northampton Racecourse

Detectives are hunting two key witnesses after a thug wielding a 'rounders-type bat' dragged a cyclist off his bike during a Saturday-night attack on Northampton Racecourse.

The victim, a teenage boy, yelled at two passers-by for help as he battled to break free of the assailant, between 9pm and 10pm on October 23.

Police confirmed an 18-year-old man from was later arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The teenager was attacked after riding towards the Racecourse from Trinity Avenue

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The teenage victim entered the park via Trinity Avenue and was approached by another cyclist, who was dressed all in black.

"The offender threatened him with a small rounders-type bat and dragged him off his bike. The boy managed to break free and cycle off, shouting towards two people for help as he did so.