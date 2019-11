Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old who has not been seen since yesterday.

Kyle Hayward went missing from Northampton yesterday (Wednesday, November 27).

Police say they believe he may now be in the Kettering area.

He is slim, about 5’8” with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey top.

Anyone who has any informations should call police on 101, quoting MPN1/3742/19.