Teen tearaway admits three-month crime spree across Northamptonshire including stealing a car, robbery and fraud

Wellingborough Magistrates' Court. Image: JPI Media.

A teen has pleaded guilty to a catalogue of 21 offences including robbery, knife and drug possession, fraud, stealing from homes and assaulting a police officer.

The 17-year-old youth from Burton Latimer cannot be named because he is under-18.

He appeared before Wellingborough Youth court on Tuesday (June 15) to admit to the offences that mostly occurred between March 14 and June 10 this year.

The charges included the robbery of a boy in Northampton on March 14 of two phone chargers, a black MP3 player and two kitchen knives, and possession of a kitchen knife on the same date.

He also pleaded guilty to robbing a man of £310 in The Drapery, Northampton, on March 20 as well as possession of a kitchen knife.

On April 2 he was caught with a quantity of cannabis resin in Northampton.

And on May 10 he was again caught in Higham Road, Burton Latimer, with cannabis.

Then on June 4 in Corby he assaulted a police officer and was involved in a public order incident.

Four days later, on June 8, he was caught carrying out frauds at the Chrysler Garage in Field Street, Kettering and at Horsemarket, Kettering. He then entered homes in Alexandra Street and Sandpiper Close in Burton Latimer with the intention of stealing property. He also interfered with a vehicle in nearby Bridle Road and then stole a bike from a home in Sandpiper Close.

And on June 10 he was charged with damaging fire safety equipment at Billing Aquadrome and entering a residence there to steal a handbag containing a car key, £200 and ten dollars. He stole a vehicle from outside the property and was caught driving it in Altendiez Way, Burton Latimer, while disqualified and without insurance.

He then refused to provide a sample to police officers for the purposes of ascertaining whether he had any class-A drugs.

The teen had also pleaded guilty to entering a kiosk in Tower Gardens with the intent to steal on a trip to Skegness in May 2020.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences and magistrates a 20 month detention and training order because the defendant had 'wilfully and persistently' breached a youth rehabilitation order and caused 'psychological harm to members of the public.' Some of the offences were committed while on bail and were in contravention of previous court orders.

He was disqualified from holding a driving licence for 36 months and orders were made to destroy the weapons and the cannabis.