Taking the plunge for charity! Workmates raised £3,500 by dropping down Northampton Lift Tower

Brave work colleagues recently abseiled down the National Lift Tower in Northampton to raise vital funds for its Charity of the Year, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The team, made up of 15 members of staff from David Wilson Homes South Midlands, have raised approximately £3,500 for the charity from the abseil and the total is expected to increase with more employees set to take on the challenge.

The National Lift Tower, which stands at an impressive 418ft tall, offers an extreme abseiling experience and is the tallest permanent abseil tower in the world.

Despite adverse weather conditions forcing the team to complete the abseil from the inside of the tower, those taking on the challenge were Daniel and Aimee Turiccki, Olivia Beale, Julie Barnes, James Hayhow, Hayley Wingrove, Lauren Lilly, Jordan Martin, Jess Valentine, Grant Milson, John Taggart, John Nicholson, Mark Ravenscroft, Alvin Brown and Pete Lavelle.

Anne Shinkwin, director of fundraising at the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, said: “We’d like to pass on our sincere thanks to all those at David Wilson Homes who gave up their time to take part in this brave fundraising effort in spite of the weather. The funds raised will help the Trust make a real difference in the lives of all those affected by cystic fibrosis and their families.”

Those in attendance were also able to enjoy cakes and refreshments to celebrate the day of fundraising.

All of the money raised will now be donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charity dedicated to fighting for a life unlimited by cystic fibrosis for everyone affected by the condition.

John Dillon, managing director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our dedicated employees wanted to go the extra mile for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and there’s no better way to do it than with an abseil from the tallest permanent abseil tower in the world.

“We are thrilled to hear that the team managed to raise a fantastic amount of money for such a worthwhile cause and are proud that our staff members are making a conscious effort to help charities like the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.”

For further information on the work carried out by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, please visit https://www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk/.