Take a trip to the past with these long-lost Northampton pubs that closed between the 60s and 80s

So many fondly-remembered pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.

These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of the town's old stomping grounds. Do you remember stopping for a drink in any of them?

1. Time for a throwback These long-lost pubs were stomping grounds for a night out in Northampton - until, one-by-one, they all closed. Do you remember stopping for a drink in any of them? Kevin Barron jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Victoria Tavern - Kingsthorpe Road (Hollow) The Tavern is close to where Aldi now stands today - in fact, it was demolished in 1976 to make Kingsthorpe Road wider for traffic. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Ram Hotel - Sheep Street A town centre watering hole that used to reside in Sheep Street. The Tam Hotel may have been around as early as 1675, but was closed and demolished in 1972. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Towns Arms - Russell Street The Town Arms outlasted many of the pubs in the Upper Mounts - but it too was demolished in 1973 to make way for the new Chronicle and Echo headquarters. But that's gone now, too! jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more