Take a trip to the past with these long-lost Northampton pubs that closed between the 60s and 80s
These snaps of long-lost Northampton pubs that closed between the 60s and 80s have been dug up from the archives.
So many fondly-remembered pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of the town's old stomping grounds. Do you remember stopping for a drink in any of them?
