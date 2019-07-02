Take a sneak peak inside Northampton town centre pub after million pound revamp

The countdown has begun until Weatherspoons pub, The Cordwainer, reopens its doors following a three-month one million pound renovation project.

Not only has the downstairs been extended to include more dining tables and chairs but a new outdoor rooftop terrace has also been built ready in time for the mid-summer sun.

But fear not - the lighting rig, music and the DJ will still be high on the priority list on a Friday and Saturday night but long gone are the days where the stage used to be.

The spacious extension has meant 250 more customers can now be served inside and out.

In the interim period while workers have been on site staff have be redeployed at other Wetherspoon pubs in the area and now 50 new kitchen and cleaning staff have been hired.

The pub art-work takes its inspiration from Northamptonshire. Architects have given a nod to politician Margaret Bonfield, writer Elizabeth Bowen and Weston Favell's very own Francis Crick who co-discovered the DNA structure.

Crick’s legacy lives on above each bar. Not only can you see his picture but his double-helix (DNA) structure discovery decorates the top of each bar.

The new-look pub - which has seen its first revamp since it opened 10 years ago - will officially throw open its doors to customers at 8am on July 16.

Customers can now enjoy a new roof top terrace.

Customers can gain access to the roof top terrace from the first floor.

Food and drink can be ordered to the outside dining tables when the pub reopens in less than two weeks. It is a non-smoking area.

More beer pumps have been added to the shiny new bar upstairs to give customers a better real ale range.

