Take a look inside Northampton's brand new B&M store

Deputy mayor, councillor Brian Sargeant, was on hand over the weekend to officially open the new budget retailer B&M - formerly home to Dunnes in Victoria Promenade.

The empty Dunnes store was the last of its kind in England, but it shut its doors in 2018.

Workers have been busy stocking shelves inside the large department store, neighbouring Morrisons supermarket, over the past few weeks and were asked to nominate a local charity they think deserves a treat.

They chose the team from Mencap, who provide social and leisure opportunities to young people and adults with learning disabilities, and gave them a £250 voucher to use in store.

Store manager, Wayne O’Connor, said: “The new store has been really busy since it opened and feedback from customers has been great so far.

“A big thank you to Mencap who helped us open the store on Saturday, we hope that our donation can help them continue the outstanding work they do for the local community.”

