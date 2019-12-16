Take a look inside brand new Taco Bell restaurant on opening day in Northampton
Pictures taken by photographer Kirsty Edmonds this morning (Monday) show a spick and span Taco Bell as staff were gearing up ready to serve customers in Northampton.
The opening of the restaurant has been eagerly anticipated by lovers of Mexican food for months.
Readers of the Chronicle & Echo have said the restaurant was really busy following its opening - with queues for food during the busiest period up to 45 minutes long.
Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.
