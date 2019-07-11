Take a glimpse of pub's top to tail transformation near Northampton village

The Fox and Hounds, in Lower Harlestone, is set to open on Saturday (July 13), after a significant refurbishment that has given the pub a new country dining look with brass finishes and earthy wooden tones - creating an authentic and cosy feel.

It has also introduced a brand-new menu, featuring favourites such as heritage breed pork belly, aged West Country ribeye steak and a melting chocolate and peanut bomb.

The former coaching inn stables, at the back of the pub, have now been transformed into a new extension called 'The Garden Room', which is a bookable space for private dining and functions.

Diners can expect specials on Friday and Saturday and can choose from either freshly shucked rock oysters or grill sharing boards, such as Chateaubriand or eight-bone New Zealand lamb rack.

The pub has a fixed price Monday-Friday lunch menu from £14.95 for two courses, including a new range of freshly stone baked pizzettes, croque monsieur or healthy nourish bowls with warm charred broccoli, beluga lentils, roasted chickpeas, pomegranate and lemon olive oil at just 553 calories.

A brand-new brunch menu of classic favourites and healthy alternatives will also be served from 9am on Saturdays and Sundays, too, while cocktail, Champagne or prosecco afternoon tea will be available every day.

Seared wild Atlantic scallops with lobster and crab bonbons, pea and truffle oil velout.

Panko-crusted fried brie with sloe gin chutney.

Tempura squid preserved lemon aioli and furikake.

Massaman chicken skewers with pomegranate and coconut tzatziki dip.

