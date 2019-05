Loud explosions can be heard at the scene of a huge blaze at Sywell Aerodrome this afternoon (Tuesday).

Firefighters continue to battle the massive fire at the airfield in Northamptonshire following emergency calls at around 12.45pm to the site.

Explosions heard close to the scene of the fire at Sywell

Loud explosions can be heard on video footage captured close to the aerodrome.

For the full ongoing story click here