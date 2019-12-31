Supermarket donates 5,296 meals to charities across Northamptonshire

Aldi have once again spread the festive cheer in Northamptonshire as the supermarket donated 5,296 meals to people in need this Christmas Eve.

The budget supermarket has paired up six stores across Northamptonshire with local charities and food banks to make the most of quality unsold fresh food after stores closed on Christmas Eve last week.

Around 185 tonnes of food were donated across the country, with more than 440,000 meals donated and over 500 UK charities benefitting from the initiative in total.

This follows on from the successful partnership between Aldi and Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to key charitable organisations.

The initiative was rolled out to all UK stores earlier this year and Aldi has now paired up all six stores in Northamptonshire with local good causes, that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week, all year round.

The partnership began in April 2019 and has helped Aldi donate over 4 million meals, exceeding their target for the year.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “By donating fresh food such as bread, fruit, vegetables and meat we’ve been able to support charities in providing warm and healthy festive meals this Christmas season.

“The feedback has been overwhelming and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to go above and beyond with our donations once again this year, and reach hundreds of charities in places like Northamptonshire across the UK.”