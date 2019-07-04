Super dad Gary from Northampton clocks up 1,600 miles to help son's appeal

Northampton dad Gary Herbert has completed his challenge to run an amazing 1,600 miles in 10 months to help support his son's ongoing appeal.

Gary's son, Lewis, was diagnosed with West’s Syndrome at three months old, which then developed into Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) - a rare form of epilepsy which means he can have more than 100 seizures every day.

The Herbert family and friends at the finish line

This year his dad, Gary, is running 1,600 miles and going sober for one year to raise money for the Life of Lewis appeal, which has so far funded a sensory garden for the teen and a wheelchair-accessible front door.

And Gary successfully completed his challenge two months ahead of schedule.

Gary told the Chronicle & Echo: "I did it!, I really don’t know how, but I did!

"I completed 1,600 miles ran in 10 months - two months ahead of schedule and in only 132 runs. This was an average of 160 miles every month, and 40 miles every week, and an average of 12miles per run," he said.

Lewis Herbert

"There have been plenty of really dark moments and countless self-doubts on a weekly basis about whether I would be able to get to, or get anywhere close to my mileage target.

"It has quite simply been the hardest and most relentless thing I have ever done in my life, and my body has been in absolute bits," he added.

He thanked all those who had supported him and given generously to Lewis's appeal.

"It really has kept me going and it will never be forgotten. Actually feeling quite proud of my achievement as well as extremely emotional.

Lewis Herbert

"I can’t quite comprehend it all at the moment, but once it’s sunk in it will be an achievement I will be able to look back upon with a tremendous amount of pride I’m sure."