'Sudden but non-suspicious' death of homeless woman in Northampton confirmed by police

The death of a homeless woman in Northampton town centre has been confirmed by police, who said it is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to Memorial Square by St Katherines Street to a report of a sudden death at around 10pm on Monday (August 19).

St Katherines Street. Photo: Google

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said she was in her 30s and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

Condolences have been paid by a group who hand out food to rough sleepers and homeless shelter the Hope Centre, which suggested the death was linked to 'dodgy' drugs.

