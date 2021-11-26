A specialist provision school in Northampton hosted a competition whereby three students wrote and recorded a Christmas song as part of anti-bullying week.

Cambian Northampton School, in Kingsthorpe, is a school for children aged 11 to 16 with Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs.

The school has a high proportion of Looked After children - children in foster placements and care homes - and teachers say Christmas can be particularly difficult for these students.

Students recorded the song in a professional studio.

As part of anti-bullying week, some of the school's pupils took part in a competition to create a song with a Christmas theme.

Students then performed their ideas in front of two members of staff in an audition setting, including behaviour support assistant, Kelvin Crick, who inspired their creativity in his performance at Strictly Northampton 2021.

The top three students - Wyatt, Billie Jo and Aria in Year 8 to Year 10 - were given the chance to collaborate in further developing the song, entitled ‘A Lonely Christmas’, which was then recorded at The Lodge Recording Studio in Northampton, where it was put on a CD for the children to take home.

Leanne Dodds, headteacher, said: “This competition took the students out of their comfort zones throughout all stages of creating, auditioning, and performing their song so this was a huge accomplishment for our students as well as the whole school.

“All staff were seriously impressed by our student’s dedication and commitment to this task and we are beyond proud of their achievements.

“As a result of our student’s SEMH needs, several students struggle to accept praise and found this particularly challenging as it struck a personal chord with each and every one, and this has been perfectly communicated through their song, ‘A Lonely Christmas’.”