A criminology student at the University of Northampton has gone viral after sharing her money saving tips on social media.

Tigerlily Taylor, 20, originally from Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, received more than 700,000 views on Tik Tok after she posted a video of her staying in a Travelodge on the days she needs to be at university, rather than paying for university accommodation.

Tigerlily said: “I’m not sure why I've gone viral but it may be because my style of living arrangements differs from the norm.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigerlily Taylor, 20, studies Criminology at the University of Northampton

Tigerlily attends university on consecutive days during the week. Therefore, she stays over on the night between those days. She also commutes again on a separate day.

She added: “On average the university accommodation is £620 per month. My hotel room usually costs around £35 for the night and I only need to stay once a week so every month I spend £140, on average, for a double room at the Travelodge.

“Petrol costs around £20-£30 a week as well. Overall, I save around £380 a month.”

After Tigerlily’s last year of learning being mostly online due to Covid-19 restrictions, she was rarely at university. This year, her teaching is mostly face to face, so she decided to start staying over once a week at the hotel.

Tigerlily said: “It is nice to know I have inspired some students or soon to be students. I just wanted people to know there is another option instead of just moving away.