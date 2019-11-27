Strong objections against new primary school proposed for a huge site in Northampton

An official planning application has been submitted to the Guildhall for an access road to be built on a former car garage and showroom.

A new access road could be created off Harlestone Road if it is given the green light by Northampton Borough Council.

The road will be built on the former SJN Motors site, which shut down on October 10 last year after becoming insolvent with the owners claiming it had been 'a difficult year for them'.

The proposal will provide a new access road into the site at Harlestone Road to replace the two exisiting accesses.

Two seperate future applications will then be submitted in relation to the land for a new primary school by the Department of Education and potential food shop at a later date.

While SJN Motors was demolished in August this year - small scale commercial firms still operate on the site in the form of a carwash and a used car dealership.

The planning application has seen objections from neighbours.

One person, who remained anonymous on their submitted application, said: "I am very concerned on the pollution from noise and traffic.

"The Harlestone Road is extremely busy and it's very dangerous to pull onto it during peak hours and I feel that the store and school is just going to cause excessive traffic issues.

"I strongly object to the proposed planning on this land."

Another, who also remained anonymous, added: "There are about a thousand reasons I can think of to object to this.

"The road is already busy enough without extra traffic for a primary school and food shop. There are already three primary schools within walking distance of each other and this one."

The continued: "We back onto this site and if there is a primary school there will be the noise from all the children at playtime, we can already hear the other schools if the wind is blowing the right way and our dog as well as neighbours around us would not like this.

"It would mean dogs being upset and stressed and barking all day."