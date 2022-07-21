Train operators say up to four-fifths of normal services will NOT be running on lines through Northamptonshire during a 24-hour strike by rail workers on Wednesday (July 27).

London Northwestern Railway, which runs services between London, Northampton and Birmingham, also expects a total shutdown when train drivers walk out the following Saturday (July 30).

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union announced its fourth day of action by managers, guards and station staff following last month’s strikes in a row over pay and conditions.

London Northwestern and East Midlands Railway will both run 'strike-day timetables' from Northampton, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough on Wedneseday

London Northwestern routes and East Midlands Railway, which services stations at Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, and will again run special 'strike day' timetables for only 11 hours on Wednesday.

London Northwestern says it plans to have two trains an hour between Northampton and London Euston — calling at all stations — and hourly between Northampton and Birmingham International between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

East Midlands Railway will run two Intercity trains an hour between London and Kettering and one Connect360 service between Corby and St Pancras international.

Late trains on Tuesday and early-morning services on Thursday will also be impacted.

Passengers are being urged to “plan ahead, check before they travel, expect disruption and only travel if necessary”.

Members of the train drivers’ Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union who work for eight train companies, including London Northwestern, will also strike on July 30.

East Midlands Railway is not directly affected by ASLEF strike action but a spokesman warned: “There are a number of large events taking place across the country and we expect EMR services to be extremely busy.

“Boarding control may be in place at some stations and you should only travel if necessary.”

Further action by ASLEF is planned on August 18 and August 20.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “Despite our best efforts to find a breakthrough, I'm afraid there will be more disruption for passengers next week as the RMT seems hell-bent on continuing their political campaigning, rather than compromising and agreeing a deal for their members.