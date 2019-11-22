Strike action will lead to 'very busy' trains for all Northampton passengers this weekend, warns Network Rail

Trains in and out of Northampton could be much busier than usual this weekend ahead of strike action.

A plan by members of the railway union RMT to strike on every Saturday until the new year is set to continue this weekend.

Football fans, revellers and Christmas shoppers in the Midlands are being warned of busier-than-usual trains.

It comes after last weekend when the strike action on Saturday (November 16) caused trains travelling to and from London Euston and Birmingham New Street through Northampton to be over 15 minutes late on average at peak.

Meanwhile, both Birmingham and London will be hosting Christmas markets this weekend until the New Year.

The industrial action is due to take place on November 23 and 30 as well as December 7, 14, 21 and 28.

The strike action comes as part of a long-running dispute over the role of guards on trains, as train operators consider the move to "Driver Only Operation".

RMT says the move is an "attack" on the safety of passengers.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We are expecting trains and stations in Birmingham to be very busy again this weekend so we are urging passengers to be prepared.

“With strike action affecting West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway services, passengers are being warned that other operators’ trains will be busier than usual.

“We therefore urge train customers to check before you travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk, plan your journeys in advance, and know your last trains home.

“Network Rail and train companies are working as one team to get people from A to B as safely and swiftly as possible.”

Extra staff will be on hand at Birmingham New Street station on Saturday to help passengers safely make their journeys to and from the station.