Storming teacups, flying Dysons and the Trotters' Van: Earls Barton's Soapbox Derby 2019 in pictures

Thousands of spectators turned out to watch this year's racers barrel through the village on Sunday (September 29) for its second annual event.

Ramps and haybales were used to transform West Street and the centre of the village into a 330-metre course for drivers to navigate.

All entrants this year were from teams based in Earls Barton, and crowds cheered as the village's four-wheeled creations sped down the slopes of West Street.

This year's theme was "Best of Britain" and drew on the UK's cultural icons for inspiration - leading to Trotters' van, the Crown Jewels and a teacup on wheels storming through Earls Barton in a bid to be the fasted.

The final winner was Dave Smith of David Smith Associates, piloting the Bluebird, built by Mark Butters of Burjes and Dexter Willis Garages, who crossed the line in a blazing 33.98 seconds.

Dave told the Chronicle and Echo: "I'm ecstatic. We only built the cart a week ago as well.

"It's just such great fun. It's a sporting day and everyone loves it."

Organiser Wayne Mills said: "It's been a great day that's run like clockwork. There's been a few spills but plenty of thrills, and has turned out even bigger than last year.

"I really think it's cemented itself as an Earls Barton event. The village has really taken it on board. The buzz in the past few weeks has been fantastic.

"I want to thank all of our sponsors for this year who made this happen, as well as all our racers and everyone who came out to support us."

Meanwhile, Jack Henson in "Un-Tea-lievble" took the fastest time in the junior's race for the second year running, at 41.72 seconds, while Chris Reece's "Dysonator" won the most creative category.

1. On your marks... The patchy rain couldn't stop the second annual Earls Barton Soapbox Derby from taking off on Sunday.

2. The Night Bus takes flight This year's carts were more striking and outlandish than ever - such as Harry Potter's "The Night Bus" by The Saxon Explorers, driven by Jack Lovering.

3. Chocks Away This year's theme was "Best of Britain", which teams took to with gusto - such as Joe Addy here driving The Spitfire.

4. Never loses suction When victory is at stake, sometimes you have to leave something behind - like how Chris Reece left behind the back end of his Dysonator after the first ramp.

