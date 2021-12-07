Storm Barra: Northamptonshire braced for 50mph winds and heavy rain battering county today

Met Office forecaster Aiden McGivern's weather map for Tuesday makes grim viewing

Northamptonshire is braced for Storm Barra to batter the county on Tuesday (December 7).

Gusts up to 70mph have already been recorded as the storm hit the Irish coast earlier today.

Weather experts say the storm will lose some of its strength before it moves into Northamptonshire but the county could still see damaging gusts of up to 50mph, prompting a yellow Met Office warning from 9am until midnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forecasters say the worst of the rain is likely from 11am in the south and west of the county and between 2pm and 6pm in the north and east, coinciding with afternoon school runs and heading into the evening rush hour.

Local forecaster Jamie Dunlop, from @NNweather, warned ice is the big problem early on in Northamptonshire, before the storm arrives later.

He said: "Tuesday will start frosty, with roads especially treacherous in rural areas, before heavy rain starts falling from just before 2pm.

"Gusts are expected to start blowing over 30mph by noon and peak at anything up to 50mph at around 4pm.

"Temperatures will hover around 6°C but will feel like freezing due to the wind chill."

Drivers are being warned to prepare for tough conditions on the road in the afternoon with the possibility of flooding and trees blowing down.

Western Power Distribution engineers are also on stand-by to deal with any fallen power lines.