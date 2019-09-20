Still time to take part in annual bike ride for Cynthia Spencer Hospice tomorrow

Hundreds of cyclists will be pedalling around Northamptonshire in the annual charity bike ride for Cynthia Spencer Hospice tomorrow (Sunday, September 22).

Cycle4Cynthia will see people of all ages and abilities take on five, 25 or 50-mile courses starting at Holdenby House, with Northampton Saints fly-half James Grayson getting it underway.

Cycle4Cynthia 2017

Anyone interested who has not signed up yet can register today or turn up at the starting line tomorrow.

Hospice fundraising manager John Helm said: "I want to say a big thank you to all those who have already signed up but it’s not too late to join us, with registration available at the Hospice on Saturday between 10am and 12 noon or riders can simply turn up at Holdenby on Sunday from 8am.

“With every penny raised in entry fees and sponsorship going towards the incredible work of the Hospice, helping patients and their families when they need it most, we really hope to have a record number of riders, so please come along and be with us at what we know will be a truly inspirational day!”

Having been part of the 2019 launch back in March, Saints centre Piers Francis will not be joining the race as he is part of England's World Cup squad for the tournament in Japan.

“I was really moved by the stories that I heard at the launch event in the spring and so of course I said I would take part in the main event and there’s video footage to prove it," he said.

“But back then I was still recovering from injury and had no idea I would be playing at the top level again.

"So while I’m excited that Eddie has put his trust in me, I’m sorry not to be on the start line, but I’ll be following the footage on social media and of course I wish everyone a fabulous day."

“Honestly, nothing else would have stopped me being there and I hope anyone with two wheels will take part and show the Hospice the support it deserves, even if I can’t be there."

Entry is £20 for adults, £10 for children or £50 for families. For more information, call the hospice on 01604 210941 or email info@cycle4cynthia.co.uk