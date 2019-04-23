Stars line up for charity football match at Northampton Town to raise money for good causes

Northampton Town Football Club are staging a special celebrity charity match on Sunday with the proceeds split between Archie's Fund and the club's own Community Trust.

Some of the celebrities who have confirmed their attendance are Danny Dyer, Jake Wood, Calum Best, James Argent, Ben Jardine, Dean Gaffney, MC Harvey, Terry Alderton, Danny Boy Hatchard, Jack Fowler, Dom Lever, Lee Ryan and many more, although James Arthur has had to withdraw because of injury.

Jake Wood

The two charities set to benefit from the game are Archie's Fund and the Northampton Town Community Trust.

Cobblers fan Archie, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II, has lost strength in his muscles since birth and as a result requires the use of an electric wheelchair. He is a very inspirational little boy, he never complains, and despite the huge battles he faces he is always fighting with a smile on his face.

SMA is a life-shortening condition where the motor nerve cells in the spinal chord become diseased, which causes a decline in physical strength. As a result, walking and eating become difficult and a simple chest infection could be fatal.

Although there is medication abroad available to treat Archie’s disease, overseas one injection of the drug Spinraza would cost his family about £75,000 every four months for the rest of his life. Archie’s friends and family are campaigning for this drug to be made available on the NHS.

James Argent

Northampton Town Community Trust currently delivers projects covering four themes of work: Education, Disability & Inclusion, Health and Sports Participation. For more information on the range of projects Northampton Town Community Trust delivers across the community please visit: ntfccommunity.co.uk

Tickets are now on sale and are priced at adults: £10 and under 16s: £5

There are special “Around the Dug Out” seats also available at £20 adults, £10 under 14s and these can only be purchased at the club’s ticket office. These numbers are limited.

Hospitality tickets are also available at £40 per person - for more details please email julia.perry@ntfc.co.uk.

Mascot and other pitch side packages are on sale, please email christine.clark@ntfc.co.uk.

To buy general match tickets please visit the shop at the PTS Academy Stadium or go online to book at ntfcdirect.co.uk.

Car parking on the day will be available at £4 per car in the north gravel car park (opposite Nuffield Health.) To request a disabled car parking space, please email christine.clark@ntfc.co.uk

Tickets will be available on the day of the game, with the ticket office open from 11am on Sunday.

The appearance of any celebrity listed is not guaranteed, it is subject to their own schedules and commitments.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Sixfields Beer Festival, in association with Carlsberg and Phipps Brewery, takes place in the marquee at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday April 27 and Sunday April 28 from noon to 8pm each day.

Music at the festival will be provided by local bands The Raccoons and Pure Genius.

Brewed drinks and food will be served over the weekend. Visitors are asked to note there is no minimum age requirements for this event, but ID will be required for alcoholic sales. Please drink responsibly.

Admission to the event is free on both days, while, for those not drinking, car parking is available at just £4 each day.

For more details please email events@ntfc.co.uk