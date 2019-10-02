Staff at pre-school near Northampton to throw sponsored sleepover for poorly ex-pupil's trip away

Ten amazing staff from Harpole Pre-School are having a big sleepover to send a poorly Duston boy and his family on holiday when he gets better.

Manager of Harpole Pre-school Sharon Matthews and her team are cracking out the camp beds on Friday night this week for their sponsored sleepover for Harry Cartwright and his family.

Harry's parents are hoping he will be able to leave hospital in time for Christmas.

At just six months old Harry was told he would never walk after being diagnosed with epilepsy and scoliosis.

But after sheer determination from his former pre-school teachers - who are affectionately called the Purple Ladies - they taught Harry how to walk with a frame when he was two years old.

Today, Harry, who is now seven, is going into theatre for the first of three pioneering treatments so his spine can be very slowly stretched to avoid paralysis.

Once Harry has spent six weeks being fully stretched as much as his spinal chord can tolerate he will then have a spinal fusion in a bid to help him walk again.

So far the Purple Ladies at Harpole Pre-school have raised £1,130 for Harry and his family - and there is still time to donate to the cause here.

The money is to send the family of four away for either a special day out or holiday near Christmas time when Harry is expected to leave hospital as mum Nicole and dad Rich are spending their time between looking after their son and daughter.

His mum, Nicole, said: "Harry, his mummy, daddy and little sister Isla would like to say the biggest thank you to everyone who has donated to the Purple Ladies sleepover fundraiser do far.

"We are thrilled to know we have the option to spend some quality family time together once this is over and we can get round to planning some really memorable days out.

"We would firstly like to plan a trip to the West End to see Mary Poppins. Harry and Isla thoroughly love the theatre and it's magic seeing a show in London. We have been trying to plan to go to the renowned Longleat Safari Park for a long time and would be able to use the funds raised to have a fantastic day out and possibly an up close and personal encounter."