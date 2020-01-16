South Northants projects that encourage people to become active can apply for funding of up to £20k

The London Marathon Charitable Trust, which provides funding for projects that make sports accessible for all, is looking for applicants in south Northamptonshire.

The trust is facilitated and managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation and aims to find projects that deliver the greatest possible impact for those who are less likely to be active.

Successful applicants from South Northamptonshire and Aylesbury Vale districts could be granted funds of up to £20,000, which can cover new projects or those continuing the good work of an already established group.

This is the second year the grant has been open to projects in the south Northamptonshire area.

Funding last year was awarded to a range of projects, including exercise therapy for people with multiple sclerosis, tennis for people with disabilities, the development of a girls football team, gardening sessions for disadvantaged people and a sport street outreach programme to encourage young people to make healthy lifestyle choices.

Eleanor Grant, grants officer at the London Marathon Charitable Trust, said: “The London Marathon Charitable Trust’s vision is a society in which everyone is physically active, contributing to their health and wellbeing.

“Working in partnership with Northamptonshire Community Foundation and the Heart of Bucks Community Foundation, the two-year legacy grant is enabling more people across the South Northamptonshire and Aylesbury Vale areas to become and remain physically active regardless of age, gender, ability, race or background.

“In 2019, £112,500 was awarded to support a variety of projects from across the area, providing opportunities to inspire less physically active groups to engage and participate in physical activity.”

Rachel McGrath, from Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “Northamptonshire Community Foundation is delighted to be supporting the delivery of this fund in its second and final year across South Northamptonshire and Aylesbury Vale.

“We are already starting to receive evidence of the impact of funded projects in year one and how local charities and organisations can really transform people’s health, wellbeing and quality of life by making sports and physical activity more accessible to people who may experience barriers to getting active thereby effectively tackling inequality of access to physical activity.”

Applications should be made through Northamptonshire Community Foundation's usual grant process. More information about this can be found here.