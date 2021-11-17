Sold-out firework display raises £6,000 to maintain play area in Northamptonshire village

The kitchen staff at the event.

A sold-out firework display has raised a much-needed £6,000 to help maintain the play area in a Northamptonshire village.

The Pocket Park Committee in Boughton hosted a bonfire night and firework spectacle on November 6, which attracted around 2,5000 people.

The event raised £6,000 to help keep the park well maintained after the committee struggled during the pandemic as it could not host its usual fundraising events.

More than 2,000 people attended the firework display.

There was also a busy hot dog stall, staffed by village volunteers and staff from nearby Brampton View Care Home and its sister home, Elm Bank in Kettering.

Jessica Pateman, general manager at Barchester Healthcare said: “The care teams at our homes were very keen to help when we heard the event needed more volunteers for catering and marshalling people safely in and out.

“It was very busy in the food tent but we had our chef Sharntelle on the grill and a good system, so we cooked and sold all the hot dogs and kept people warm with hot chocolate.”

Tickets sold out within days of going on sale and the event was attended by 2,500 people. After a year with almost no income to support the park and children’s play area the committee was delighted to host the occasion again.

Committee chair, Karen Fletcher, added: “I am so grateful to supporters, donors and volunteers who made this a fantastic event for the Boughton community including Nisa, Hassetts Fencing, Euro Foods, Smiths Farm Shop, Marie and Tony Boullemier, Mitie, and the team from Brampton View and Elm Bank Care Homes.