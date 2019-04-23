Smiles galore as Easter comes to Northampton's Market Square

Easter Shoe Trail hunters were busy over the weekend in the glorious sunshine as they took part in a shoe-style treasure hunt and bonnet workshop.

The hunt took place at 40 businesses and shops in the town centre and children were able to post their entry forms into a Big Easter Give Away post box on the Market Square before selecting a chocolate egg from the Easter bunny’s basket. Those lucky enough to pull out a silver egg won one of 25 Silver Spring Egg pendants from Steffans Jewellers. Children had the chance to also win giant chocolate eggs by getting creative and showcasing their Easter bonnet making skills during a workshop and parade on Saturday. The workshop took place in front of the Market Office with Festive Road and was organised by Northampton Borough Council.

