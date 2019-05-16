slowthai returns home for intimate gig at Northampton pub... and exclusive record launch event

Northampton's-own rising star slowthai will be signing records in the town centre tomorrow at the launch of his debut album.

Tomorrow (May 17) marks the release of the 24-year-old Northampton-born rapper's hugely-anticipated Nothing Great About Britain.

The album cover for Nothing Great About Britain was shot in Spring Boroughs.

He just come back after 12 months of touring around the world - but Tyson Frampton will be home tomorrow to launch his album in Northampton town centre, followed by an exclusive gig at a local venue.

Read the Chronicle and Echo's exclusive interview with slowthai about how his home town influenced his music and how his life has changed in the past 12 months.

slowthai will be at Spun Out Records, in Gold Street, from 1pm tomorrow for a signing session to launch his debut album.

But fans who make it to the signing and buy a copy from the man himself will also get a wristband for priority entry into an exclusive launch gig at the Garibaldi Hotel, in Bailiff Street, between 8pm and 3am.

For more information about the gig at the Garibaldi and the launch event at Spun Out, visit their Facebook pages.