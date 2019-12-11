Slimy green frog found in a bunch of bananas at Tesco store in Northampton

Staff at Tesco in Northampton spotted a frog inside a box on bananas which is believed to have travelled more than 5,000 miles from South America.

Nicknamed ‘Juan’ by RSPCA staff, the little amphibian most likely hopped into the container in Ecuador, where the fruit was picked before being shipped to the UK, with the critter ending up on the shelf at the Clannell Road store.

He was spotted by shop workers who quickly confined him to safety and alerted the RSPCA.

Animal Collection Officer (ACO) Greg Hagen arrived at the Tesco Extra store in Mereway to move the frog to the care of an exotic animal specialist.

Greg said: “In my role as animal collection officer, I never quite know what I’m going to get called out to, or indeed where, but when ‘frog in Tesco’ appeared on my list of jobs, it was a bit of a surprise.

“It must have been quite an ordeal for Juan, traveling all that way in a box of bananas and turning up in Northampton, but he had been really carefully looked after by the staff until I could get there which was really kind of them, and thankfully, he was in good condition and able to be moved to a specialist where he’ll be well kept.”

Juan is yet to be formally identified, but is now being cared for by a specialist keeper.

He is thought to be a type of tree frog of which there are over 900 different species.