A car fire on the M1 in Northamptonshire has led to delays of up to half an hour heading southbound.

Up to six miles of queuing traffic has been reported between junctions 17 near Dunchurch and 16 near Daventry.

One lane remains closed following the car fire at around 8am this morning (December 10).

The car was extinguished and recovered by 09:20 but the lane closure remains in place. Delays of up to 25 minutes have been reported.