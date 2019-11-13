Six-foot tall red brick wall collapses outward into Northampton neighbourhood alleyway

A fire crew was called out to secure a six-foot brick wall in a Northampton neighbourhood after it reportedly collapsed last night.

The alleyway off Abington Avenue that runs between dozens of houses and is a thoroughfare for residents' cars and pedestrians was closed after the wall fell down at around 8.50pm yesterday (November 12).

The 6ft-tall red brick wall fell into the alleyway. A crew from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called to take down the collapsed section and set up a cordon.

The avenue connects Abington Avenue to Abington Grove.