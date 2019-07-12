Signs hint at new development in Northampton - but number of houses has not been confirmed

More homes could be set to appear on an undeveloped field in a Northampton housing estate.

A new sign by developers Taylor Whimpey has gone up on St Crispins Drive in Duston, close to Berrywood Hospital.

It announces a new estate - St Crispin's Place - is in the works to be built on the field east of where St Crispins Drive meets Berrywood Drive.

However, it is understood planning permission has not yet been formally submitted to Northampton Borough Council.

The number of houses that could be built on the field has also not been confirmed.